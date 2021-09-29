Pepper spray used by SRO to break up fight between students at Southeast Guilford High School

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A school resource officer at Southeast Guilford High School used pepper spray to break up a fight on Tuesday afternoon, according to Guilford County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lori Poag.

The SRO was called to the bus parking lot around 4:15 p.m. regarding a fight between students.

When the SRO arrived, he found 3 students fighting and a crowd of other students gathering around.

The SRO gave verbal commands for the students to stop fighting, but those commands were ignored, Poag said.

When the SRO’s attempts to break up the fight failed, he used pepper spray to stop the fight.

No injuries resulted from the use of pepper spray.

Those involved in the fight are minors and their names will not be released. They will be charged on juvenile petitions with affray.