People wait outside Winston-Salem Best Buy for nearly 8 hours to get their chance to buy hard-to-get game consoles

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — People camping out in front of a Triad store for hours.

The Best Buy on Griffith Road in Winston-Salem was the only store in the Triad to receive a shipment of the Playstation 5 and X-Box Series X.

These consoles have been sold out online for a year due to computer chip shortages. More than 300 Best Buys across the country will have a limited number of the consoles Thursday.

Due to the demand, they’re limited to one per person.

People in line told FOX8 that they lined up before midnight to be ready when the store begins selling them at 7:30 a.m.