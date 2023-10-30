KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) —The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Halloween house party ended with several people shot over the weekend.

“It just got out of hand, got too big for this quiet neighborhood,” said the homeowner who hosted the party.

A Halloween costume party was being held at a home in the 100 block of Ogden School Road on Friday night into early Saturday morning.

The homeowner who hosted the party wanted to remain anonymous and said there were a lot of people there, and some people he didn’t know. Cars lined the neighborhood street.

“Everything was going fine from what we were hearing, and everything with the music and stuff like that,” said the homeowner who hosted the party. “Around … two in the morning, there were just gunshots that went out, and some commotion had started, and everyone just started to flee.”

Several people were hit after shots were fired. Five people were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

“We just hope that everyone that got injured, they’re safe. Hopefully, they have a speedy recovery,” said the homeowner who hosted the party.

The suspects took off down the street shooting at other homes. One of those homes has several visible bullet holes.

The FCSO has identified suspects and expects to soon make an arrest.

With many people expected to hold gatherings for Halloween this week, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough advises people to take appropriate steps to ensure they remain safe.

“You should enjoy yourself if there’s something you choose to do, but be responsible … If you hear something, say something … We’re only a call away. 911. If music gets too loud and people are getting a little beyond themselves, we want to know something, and we want you to call us to where we can get in front of it,” Kimbrough said.

In an effort to prevent violent crimes from occurring, Kimbrough said he has been in talks with the Winston-Salem police chief about soon launching “Operation Do Something” and plans to saturate local neighborhoods and areas with a significantly increased law enforcement presence.