People in Greensboro work to get donated bikes to Afghan refugees

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Sheldon Herman does his part to welcome people with open arms by giving them a repaired bike.

Herman and the rest of the Bikesboro crew repair hundreds of donated bikes each year to give to people who need them, including immigrants.

The group is preparing to extend that outreach to Afghan refugees.

“I imagine a lot of them will eventually make enough money that they’ll buy cars. But for now, they need these bikes to get to work, and that’s really the focus. And then, of course, the kids need bikes just for recreation,” Herman said.

It’s outreach Herman can relate to because of his own family history.

“I know when my grandparents came to the states, they were penniless, and they were refugees and there was people there to help them get started and get jobs and get housing. And so I feel like it’s our responsibility to pass that on to the next generations of newcomers,” he said.

Bikesboro has donated more than 400 bicycles this year, and more than half of those were given to kids.

If you would like to donate a bicycle visit the websites for Bikesboro or Bikewalla.