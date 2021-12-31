People in downtown Greensboro start their new year off with positive resolutions

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — People have said their last goodbyes to 2021 and are ready to start 2022 off on the right foot.

People rushed Friday night to get inside their favorite venues to celebrate the last moments of 2021 in downtown Greensboro.

Rodrigo Ortiz said a new year brings new resolutions for people to start over for the future.

“I believe that resolutions are important to propel us forward,” Ortiz said.

Ortiz said his resolution is to make healthy choices and cut out unhealthy foods and sugary drinks.

Not everyone can set a goal for the new year and stick with it. Ortiz said some people should start small for better results.

“For some people, resolutions don’t last. It’s best to start off small with weekly or monthly goals and work your way up to a bigger one,” Ortiz said.

Experts say it’s best to have a goal written down to help reach it better.

