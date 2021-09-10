People gather for first day of National Folk Festival in downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — People gathered in downtown Greensboro for day one of the North Carolina Folk Festival on Friday.

The festival is a three-day celebration of different cultures through food, dance and music.

During the weekend, different genres of live music will play, including Cuban, Afro-Brazilian, and bluegrass on all four stages around the downtown area.

The National Folk Festival is the oldest multi-cultural celebration of traditional arts in the country. It attracts people from all around the Piedmont Triad and beyond to enjoy the weekend, like Barbara Burton, who has enjoyed the festival every year.

“Oh, I live it, every year I have been here since it began, and it’s just a great place to see people and to enjoy the music,” Burton said.

Due to COVID-19, last year’s festival went virtual amid the lockdown and gathering restrictions, but this year plenty of people gathered for the festival with masks on and hand sanitizer all around.

Amy Grossmann, president and CEO of the North Carolina Folk Festival, said the festival is a way for people to learn the history and cultures of North Carolina.

The festival began Friday and will end Sunday at 6 p.m.

