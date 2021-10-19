Penn Griffin students paint bowling pins to help High Point police’s initiative ‘Angels in Blue’

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — There are 67 days until Christmas. Some families are counting on others to make their holiday dreams come true.

Every year, officers with the High Point Police Department transform into “Angels in Blue” to grant holiday wishes.

A class of 30 students at Penn Griffin School of the Arts in High Point painted ten bowling pins over the last few weeks.

There is a High Point police-themed pin, a reindeer and a rabbit in their collection.

Joya Gray is one of the artists.

“The transformation from the regular white and orange stripe bowling pin to these…bowling pins was amazing to witness,” she said.

Their work will be auctioned off in early November to support the High Point Police Department’s “Angel in Blue” initiative which helps families in need for the holidays.

“A lot of these families aren’t even getting basic needs met. Not only are we purchasing Christmas presents, but also needs,” said Lt. Patrick Welch, chairman of the initiative.

Welch says the program is in its 7th year.

“We’ve grown from three families, that we started helping that first year, up to 40 that we helped last year,” he said.

FOX8 met with the students and art teacher at Penn Griffin School of the Arts who transformed the used pins.

Everyone is happy their skills will save someone’s Christmas.

“In the world we live in now, it’s always great to see young people getting involved, realizing that there is a need and we can all do things to help,” Lt Welch said.

Officers held a pizza party for the students to reward and thank them for their donation to the cause.

You can bid on the pins at the High Point Bowling Center on Nov. 2.

If you prefer to make a monetary donation, all checks must be made out to High Point Police Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association.

Checks can be dropped off at the police department.