Peeler Elementary School in Greensboro to be demolished Friday after damage from tornado, arson

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro elementary school is set for demolition Friday, according to Guilford County Schools.

It’s been vacant since 2018 when a tornado damaged the building so badly it was no longer safe for learning.

Recently, Peeler Elementary caught fire on Oct. 7. Police are now saying that this was an act of arson and are seeking information.

Investigators believe the fire started in the cafeteria and library area of the school.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.