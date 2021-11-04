Peeler Elementary School in Greensboro to be demolished Friday after damage from tornado, arson

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro elementary school is set for demolition Friday, according to Guilford County Schools.

It’s been vacant since 2018 when a tornado damaged the building so badly it was no longer safe for learning.

Recently, Peeler Elementary caught fire on Oct. 7. Police are now saying that this was an act of arson and are seeking information.

Investigators believe the fire started in the cafeteria and library area of the school.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter