DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle.

Investigators on the scene say that a man was picking up trash for garbage services and stepped into the path of an oncoming vehicle at Old Linwood Road and Oxford Road.

This is not far from the Davidson County Airport.

He was taken to the hospital and his injuries are serious. State troopers are on scene investigating, and we’ll bring more information on-air and online as we get it.