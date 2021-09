LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a report of a pedestrian hit in Lexington around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Lexington Police shut down Fairview Drive and Lowe’s Boulevard while they investigated, according to their Twitter.

According to officials, the driver stayed at the scene of the accident.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time, and the roadway has not been reopened.