LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was hit by a car early Monday morning.

Davidson County emergency services director confirms that crews were dispatched to the area of Business I-85 and National Boulevard Monday around 4:30 a.m. for calls of a pedestrian struck by a car.

At least one person is dead as a result of this accident. Lexington police are investigating this and will provide updates as they become available.