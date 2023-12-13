CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was fatally struck while walking on US 64 in Chatham County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say that around 3 a.m. on Dec. 2, a woman was walking east on US 64 West when she was fatally struck in the face by the passenger-side mirror of a truck that was driving west on US 64.

Troopers say the weather conditions were “very foggy” that day.

The woman has been identified as Diana Davis Johnson, 49, of Siler City.

Investigators say that the crash reconstruction unit found pieces of the mirror at the scene and was able to identify the make and model of the truck as a 2020 or newer Chevy/GMC 2500.

The truck is missing its passenger-side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NCSHP at (919) 742-2124 from Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or (336) 334-5500 weekdays after 5 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday.