THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was hit and killed crossing a highway in Thomasville, according to police.

Thomasville Police Department said that early Tuesday morning, around 1:45 a.m., emergency personnel was dispatched to US 29 southbound and North Road about a person being hit by a tractor-trailer.

According to police, Christopher Edwards, of Thomasville, was trying to cross the road when he was hit by a tractor-trailer.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and the investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed.