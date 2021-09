GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person has died after being hit by an SUV.

Tuesday around 8:30 p.m., a driver was heading south on South Holden Road, through the intersection of West Vandalia Road when they hit a pedestrian who was in the roadway.

The pedestrian was killed. Their identity is being withheld while police work to notify their next of kin.

Holden Road was closed for some time during the investigation but has since reopened.