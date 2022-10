FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who was hit and killed while walking on US 52 near Germanton Road has been identified.

Winston-Salem Police Department says that Jerry Lewis Cowan, 65, was killed while walking near southbound US 52 and Germanton Road just after midnight on Oct. 20. A man driving a Volkswagen sedan hit Cowan and he died on the scene.

US 52 was closed for several hours while officials investigated the crash.

Cowan’s next of kin has been notified.