Intersection of Wrenn Avenue and North Main Street (Map data: CNES/Airbus, Commonwealth of Virginia, Maxar Technologies)

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian is injured after being struck in a hit-and-run in Mount Airy, according to the Mount Airy Police Department.

Police say that the pedestrian was struck on North Main Street near Wrenn Avenue on Thursday.

The pedestrian suffered “multiple pelvic fractures”, according to police. There was also additional damage to property and a utility pole.

Investigators say that the suspect vehicle is a black 2005 Chrysler 300. The suspect driver is still at-large.