EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — The highway patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a City of Eden vehicle.

Troopers say that around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, they responded to a crash on W. Fieldcrest Road near Byrd Street at the request of the Eden Police Department. The City of Eden said in a release that due to the crash involving a city-owned vehicle, the NCSHP will be investigating it.

NCSHP says that a man was driving on W. Fieldcrest Road in a Ford pickup when Kristina Michelle Jarrett, 41, was crossing the road. The driver was “unable to avoid Jarrett” and hit her. She died at the scene.

Speed is not believed to be a contributing factor and investigators have not determined why Jarrett did not see the vehicle.

No charges have been filed at this time.