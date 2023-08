FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was killed in a crash on a Triad highway over the weekend, according to the highway patrol.

On July 30, just before 11 p.m., troopers responded to US 158 near Idols Road about an accident involving a pedestrian.

A car driving westbound on US 158 when a pedestrian who was in the road was hit. The pedestrian, Dennis Michael Naum, of Winston-Salem, died at the scene.

The driver was not charged.