YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was hit and killed in Yadkinville on Monday, according to a Yadkinville Police Department news release.

Around 730 p.m., Yadkinville officers responded to a reported crash on US Hwy 601 near Yadkinville Elementary School.

A vehicle hit a pedestrian in the road.

An unidentified male was taken to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Hospital where he later died.

Police are not investigating this incident as a hit-and-run.

The investigation is ongoing.