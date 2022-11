RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was hit and killed in Randolph County on Friday night, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

The pedestrian was hit along Interstate 73 near Randleman around 10 p.m. at the Pineview Road exit.

Deputies are on the scene of the crash.

The road was closed at mile marker 79 near Pineview Road and reopened around 11:30 p.m., according to the NC Department of Transportation.

