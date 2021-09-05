Pedestrian hit, killed in Greensboro; police searching for vehicle involved

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro police are searching for a vehicle after a fatal hit-and-run on Sunday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 3:30 a.m., the GPD responded to Lanada Road near Stanley Road when they were told about a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead.

Police are searching for a black 2006 to 2009 Lexus IS250.

The vehicle should have damage to the left side, including a missing piece of the bumper, fog light and wheel well.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.