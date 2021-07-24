Pedestrian hit, killed in Greensboro; driver charged with driving while intoxicated

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A Greensboro man was charged with driving while intoxicated after a pedestrian was hit by a car and killed on Friday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 10:03 p.m., a pedestrian was walking across the intersection of West Wendover Avenue and Big Tree Way against traffic signals when he was hit by a Nissan Versa Note.

The Nissan was driven by Tyrone Terry Lambert, 61, of Greensboro, who was impaired and driving on a suspended license, police say.

The pedestrian died as a result of the injuries from the crash.

Lambert was charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while license revoked and felony death by motor vehicle.

He is currently being held at the Guilford County Jail with a $15,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.