LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Lexington police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train on Friday afternoon.

Around 3:35 p.m., officers were told a pedestrian was killed by a train on RailroadStreet and 2nd Street, according to a Lexington Police Department news release.

Investigators identified the pedestrian as 45-year-old Kelly Allen.

Allen was hit by a northbound Norfolk Southern train, the release says.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LPD at (336) 243-3302 or report anonymously to Lexington Area CrimeStoppers at (336) 243-2400.