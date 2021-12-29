Pedestrian hit in Thomasville, taken to hospital with serious injuries

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run in Thomasville on Saturday, according to NC Highway Patrol.

Around 6 p.m., a 23-year-old pedestrian was walking south on Old NC 109 on the shoulder.

He was looking for his wallet when he was hit by a vehicle that ran off the road.

Troopers say the driver was originally thought to have fled the scene, but he stopped about 125 yards ahead, got out of the vehicle and noticed the damages.

He went back to where he thought he hit something and didn’t see the pedestrian. EMS later found the pedestrian about 10 feet off the side of the road.

The driver thought he might have hit a deer. Since he didn’t see anything, he left the area, went home and saw a post on Facebook about a hit-and-run in the same area.

He then called 911 and said he could be the driver. He is being fully cooperative with highway patrol.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Troopers are still working to determine the severity of the charges that will be filed.