SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Mount Airy man has died after being struck by a pickup truck on US 52, according to the Mount Airy Police Department.

Police say that Shane Allen Moncus, 48, of Mount Airy, was struck by a Chevrolet pickup truck in the southbound lanes of US 52. Moncus was traveling east from Bluemont Road across all four lanes of US 52.

Investigators say that Moncus was wearing dark clothing during nighttime conditions which created a visibility problem for the driver of the pickup truck. Moncus would be pronounced dead at the scene.

“At this point, we don’t feel {name witheld} actually saw him in the roadway,” said Chief Dale Watson.

Police say that the crash appears to have been an accident and that speed and impairment were not factors for the driver of the pickup truck. Toxicology results for Moncus are still pending.

It is not known why Moncus was walking in the roadway.

“It’s a tragic situation when anything like this occurs,” Watson said.