Pedestrian dies in hit and run on New Walkertown Road in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating a hit and run in Winston-Salem.

According to police, just before 3:30 a.m. Monday morning, officers received a call about a car crash. Upon arrival, they determined that a vehicle was driving along New Walkertown Road when it hit Zachary Baker, 32.

Baker died at the scene. The vehicle involved did not remain on the scene.

This is the first motor vehicle fatality of 2022.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.