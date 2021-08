GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A pedestrian was hit and killed in Greensboro on Friday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 09:37 p.m., a 23-year-old Greensboro woman was driving a 2008 Mazda CX-7 east on East Gate City Boulevard when she hit a pedestrian walking in the road.

The pedestrian was identified as Robert William Wansley, 58, of Greensboro.

Wansley died at the hospital as a result of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.