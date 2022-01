GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person has died from injuries sustained after being hit by a vehicle.

On Saturday just after 10 a.m. Kyle Mitchell Salazar, 36, of Greensboro, was hit by an SUV driving on West Market Street at the intersection of North Walnut Circle.

Salazar was taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. He succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.