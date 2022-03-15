GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As warmer months are quickly approaching, more cats and dogs are being rescued and brought to Guilford County Animal Resource Center.

To help the facility keep up, they need you to adopt a forever friend, and they’re giving you a discount in time for St. Paddy’s Day.

A “St. Pawtircks Day” adoption event by the Guilford County Animal Resource Center is making it easier for you to take home a pet.

This Thursday, animal adoptions will range from $3 to $17 in honor of St. Paddy’s Day.

It will be the first time the Guilford County Animal Resource Center is open from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. And if it’s successful, center officials want to host these regular late hours to give folks more opportunities to adopt

Not only are you getting a furry friend, but you’ll be helping reduce the workload on staff at the resource center.

“This is why the special adoption events are so important. They help us control or manage our animal population that we have at the shelter,” said Jorge Ortega, director of the Guilford County Animal Resource Center.

While adoptions have been steady, Ortega said their intake continues to increase.

“It is spring, so we want to make sure that we have enough room for those animals that are coming in in the summer months,” Ortega said. “We tend to see more cats in the summer months, so we’re trying to gear up to make sure we have space for those animals.”

When you come to the state-of-the-art facility, there will be a food truck for you to enjoy while you wait to browse the pets available for adoption.

As you keep your eyes open for a new forever friend, the staff wants to make sure you do the same for your heart.

“We have dogs that have special medical needs. We have dogs that are senior dogs. We have dogs that have been here for a long time…so we really want to make sure that we promote those dogs along with the cute and the fluffies,” Ortega said.

The Guilford County Animal Resource Center is located at 980 Guilford College Road in Greensboro.