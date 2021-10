GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A pedestrian was hit by a train in Greensboro and taken to the hospital on Monday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 11:50 a. m., police responded to the 2600 Block of Oakland Avenue when they were told about an accident at the Norfolk Southern Pomona Yard involving an Amtrak train and a pedestrian.

One patient was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No one in the train was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.