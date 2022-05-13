HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Teachers in Guilford County could soon see more money in their paychecks. It’s up to the county commission to make the final vote on the Board of Education’s proposed budget.

One UNCG graduate who’s embarking on a full-time job in education says her hope is to stay in the county. A possible increase in wages would help her make that final decision.

Ashley Greenfield just got her bachelor’s of science in English. She’s headed back to the classroom but in a different role.

“The next step is to find a teaching job and hopefully get into a good school, so I can fulfill my accomplishments of becoming a successful teacher,” Greenfield said.

She’s been student teaching in Guilford County Schools for the last few months. Now with her degree, she’s ready for the real thing. Greenfield is one of the thousands of graduates ready to enter schools across the state, schools that are desperately in need of teachers.

As a graduate of Southwest Guilford High School in High Point, Greenfield’s ideal scenario would be to stay in the county, but she says the price has to be right.

“I wanted to do it to help and nurture children, but with someone that’s coming out of school with $70,000 in debt, it’s very important that we have a high enough pay to take care of not only our lives, such as eventually hopefully buying a house, maybe getting married,” Greenfield said.

Future and current teachers in Guilford County have elected officials looking out for them. The board of education’s proposed budget includes 18.75 million in new funding to allow for teacher and principal pay raises.

The breakdown of funds is as follows:

$10 million to increase the local teacher supplement

$5.5 million to adjust salaries based on the initial results of a classified staff salary study

$3.25 million to improve local principal and assistant principal salary supplements

Leaders taking initiative to help teachers financially is something that keeps Greenfield hopeful about starting her career and planting permanent roots here in Guilford County.

“When I first started, I was even thinking about going back home to Virginia because of the pay…but I love Greensboro, and I’ve built my community here, so I don’t really want to leave it. So if they give us a better pay, it’s more likely that we’ll stay,” she said.

County Commissioners will discuss the budget request and vote on funding in June.