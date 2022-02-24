Passenger killed, drivers injured in crash on Robinhood Road in Pfafftown

PFAFFTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a crash on Robinhood Road in Winston-Salem, according to Highway Patrol.

At 10:09 a.m. Thursday, troopers responded to a crash involving two vehicles on the 5900 block of Robinhood Road, near Glad Acres Road.

According to Highway Patrol, a Honda sedan was heading west on Robinhood Road when it crossed the center line to the left and hit a Dodge truck heading east.

The passenger of the Honda died at the scene. The driver of the Honda was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, and the driver of the Dodge was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One of two lanes of the road is expected to remain closed until 1:31 p.m., according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.