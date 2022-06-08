GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — For two weeks, pets at Guilford County Animal Services intake facility will be quarantined.

This comes after the parvovirus was detected in its facility

Those who work at Guilford County Animal Services in Greensboro have been spraying and sanitizing the building with water and bleach.

On Tuesday night, they started limiting their intake of dogs after medical teams discovered two dogs taken in less than two weeks ago tested positive.

“As they were doing their rounds, they noticed some of the dogs were showing symptoms, vomiting and had diarrhea. Those are some of the tell-tale signs that we would run a test,” Director Jorge Ortega said.

Veterinarian Dr. Avery Gottwalt sees dozens of pets a day at the Adams Farm Animal Hospital in Greensboro.

While she has only seen two cases of parvo so far, she knows how highly contagious the virus can be.

“It can really affect these dogs and makes them dehydrated and causes them to even die sometimes,” she said. “Canine parvovirus is a disease that typically affects young dogs or unvaccinated ones. We don’t see it a lot in the adult or vaccinated population. It’s typically spread in the feces of those dogs and vomit. It lives in the environment a very long time, so it’s very hard for it to make sure that it is eradicated from the environment.”

“So this isn’t just about one dog testing positive. This is about helping prevent the spread of this disease and keeping the whole entire dog population happy and healthy,” Ortega said.

Ortega oversees the 280 animals at the facility. He says all dogs who come through intake are vaccinated for the parvovirus.

“We see dogs of all ages coming into our facility with unknown backgrounds. So we don’t know their vaccine history or what they been exposed to,” he said.

He says the new facility is designed to help prevent these types of situations from going from bad to worse.

“Thank God for this facility that we’re able to isolate and segregate our community the way we are. So we’re still conducting adoptions as normal. We’re going to do what we can do find homes for the dogs. We have to make more room for healthy strays that need to come in the system, so we have space for them,” he said

The best prevention against parvo is to make sure your dog is vaccinated and up to date with other routine vaccinations.