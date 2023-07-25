LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Flower beds will be added to a local park to serve as pollinators and give people something new to check out at Yadkin River Park.

The Davidson County Parks and Recreation Department received $50,000 to build a bog garden.

It will be an educational space and provide water pollution and flooding protection.

“It’s so peaceful, and I don’t think we could make it if this park wasn’t here, or we’d have to travel a lot further,” said Becky Chatterton, who lives nearby.

Chatterson comes to Yadkin River Park off Wilcox Way in Davison County to relax.

“It’s just perfect in the perfect spot. And they’re doing a great job at expanding,” Chatterton said.

A crew with the Davidson County Parks and Recreation Department was moving dirt, adjusting terrain and paving the way for new bog gardens on Tuesday afternoon.

“It’ll be a good place to take photographs,” said Phyllis, who lives near the park.

The bog garden will help bees thrive in places other than Phyllis’ flowerpots.

Another good thing is kids will have a chance to learn about local ecosystems while playing on the playground at Yadkin River Park.

In September, the Parks and Recreation Department will invite the public to the park to help plant the flowers for the bog garden.