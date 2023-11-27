GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Many parents learned cafeteria workers were on strike after 7 a.m. Monday morning, 200 cafeteria workers rallied for higher wages at Guilford County Schools’ admin building.

“Sometimes, we get taken for granted for being the cafeteria and being the lunch people, and nobody is hearing our voice,” a cafeteria manager in GCS said.

Their voice was heard Monday, and their absence was felt.

“I learned today when my kiddo texted me that he was starving that it was really true,” parent Sharrie McCain said.

McCain has two children in GCS and immediately called her boss.

“’Hey, boss, I gotta make a run. My kid is hungry at school.’ It’s very nerve-wracking. You have to alter your whole schedule to make sure your kid gets to eat,” she said.

When she got to school, she said it was chaos.

“When I got to the office, there were so many kids whose parents had already brought them food,” McCain said.

But she saw hungry kids, too.

“I did not have the heart to let my kids eat in front of them, so I just took them home early for the day,” she said.

While it was a frustrating experience as a parent, her sympathies lie with the cafeteria workers.

“Where’s the money? Who’s got it, and why aren’t they giving it to them?” she said.

McCain says the cafeteria workers are so much more than just the people who prepare meals.

“My kids … come home and speak about the cafeteria workers. They love them. They know my children’s names, and that makes my heart glad,” she said.