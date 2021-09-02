Parents react to deadly shooting at Mount Tabor High School

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Parents of students in Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem are still grappling with the thought of a shooter inside the walls of the high school.

Nieka Thomas said for the first time this school year, she had a feeling to leave her daughter Zajha Cross a note inside her lunch box.

“I put a note in my daughter’s lunch box, which is something I never do,” Thomas said.

She said hours later, she got a call from her daughter who told her about what was unfolding within the high school minute by minute with detailed information.

Thomas said for five hours, parents couldn’t see or talk to their children, she also said they had little to no detailed information from school officials.

Thomas said as the day was unfolding, the constant communication with her daughter eased her mind to know she was safe. The moment she was reunited with her daughter at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, she ran to her as quickly as possible.

“When I first saw my daughter, I was overwhelmed with joy. I was so happy. I mean, I talked to her on and throughout the day but just laying eyes on her being able to touch her, that just filled my heart with joy. My whole family has been calling me all day long like back-to-back like I mean family as far as DC wanting to make sure she is OK, so my heart was just overwhelmed when I was able to lay hands on her,” Thomas said.

Thomas said she hopes school officials will come up with an app that will keep parents in the know for incidents like the shooting sooner.