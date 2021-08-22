Parents react ahead of Davidson County School board meeting on mask mandate

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson County school officials are set to discuss whether they implement a mask mandate or keep masks optional during a meeting on Monday.

“If they do mandate it, I will highly take that into consideration and pull her out because I don’t want her to suffer,” Amy Mcintyre said.

Mcintyre is ready to pull her daughter out of East Davidson High School if the school board decides to reverse course on its mask policy Monday night.

“I feel until this blows over, that kids should wear masks. It’s better for them to wear masks and be at school than to be at home,” Wendy Greenleaf said.

Greenleaf hopes a mask mandate is put in place.

“I’m hoping that they do reverse it just until the delta blows over,” she said.

The Davidson County School District launched a dashboard showing the outbreaks during the first week of classes.

As of Friday, there were positive cases in 23 of the district’s 36 schools.

The biggest cluster is at East Davidson High School where 10 students have tested positive, forcing 33 students to quarantine.

Central Davidson High school has 78 kids in quarantine after four positive cases.

Central Davidson Middle School and North Davidson Middle School each have seven students positive for COVID, and a total of 40 students are required to quarantine.

Superintendent Doctor Emily Lipe says this isn’t how she wanted the year to start when we spoke to her about the district’s mask policy days before the first bell rang.

“We have a great plan in place. We will be monitoring on a daily basis…first and foremost we want to keep our students and staff safe, but we want to keep our doors open for in-person instruction,” she said.

School staff members are not out of the equation either since 31 members of the staff have already tested positive.

“I will be at the Davidson County Board of Education meeting on Monday,” Mcintyre said.

“I want to be safe, but I don’t want to stop living my life,” Kayla Allen said.

“We certainly in Davidson County Schools want to recommend that students and staff in all our schools and all our grades recommend that masks are worn as stated in the guidance given to us by the CDC. But our board feels strongly at this time…that it is a personal choice for families,” Dr. Lipe said.

Monday’s meeting will be held at Davis-Townsend Elementary School at 6:30 p.m.

FOX8 reached out to every member of the school board Saturday, and no one wanted to talk about a possible mask mandate.

We were told to show up at the meeting Monday night to find out their stance.