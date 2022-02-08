Parents, health leaders discuss masking controversy in Piedmont Triad schools

(WGHP) — Masking in schools remains a heated issue across the country.

Guilford County Schools and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools boards of education discussed their mask policies on Tuesday.

“Please think hard about the kids and what the impacts are happening from the masks,” said Karen McMulkin, who has a middle school and high school student in GCS. “Our kids are experiencing headaches.”

Some people say they want to see masks go and students’ lives get back to normal, while others want kids to keep their faces covered on campus.

“My son has been sick for eight days this year,” she said. “Which is more than he missed in his whole middle school.”

McMulkin’s daughter had a different struggle wearing a mask.

“Her face is all broken out from the mask,” she said. “She feels hidden. It’s just not right.”

Cone Health Child Psychiatrist Dr. Hiren Umrania said the ability to see someone’s face helps people understand social cues.

“Wearing masks can impact your ability to express, read and understand emotions which are critical tasks, developmental tasks, especially for our younger kids,” Umrania said. “They have this critical task of development to understand each emotion or build…empathy and social development.”

GCS leaders have used masking to help keep COVID-19 cases low and classrooms open.

The most recent district COVID-19 dashboard showed a sharp decline in cases over the last 10 days.

“Kids have adapted exceptionally well,” said Dr. Colleen McGovern, a former school nurse and assistant professor at the UNC Greensboro School of Nursing.

McGovern told FOX8 there will be a social learning curve for the youngest students.

“In the event that they come off and then they would have to get put back on again, recognizing that frustration and also having the mental flexibility of ‘OK, this might return,’ so modeling that is really helpful for kids because it reassures them,” she said.

She said communicating the reason behind the mandate is important especially because the pandemic is unpredictable.

“It’s the bigger picture: not being able to get together with friends easily and the loss of loved ones, parents, grandparents and other acquaintances,” McGovern said.

McMulkin said she wants masking to be up to the individual.

“We have the right to take care of our medical needs, and I don’t feel like it’s a place in the schools,” she said.

Umrania told FOX8 there’s still not enough research to know the full impact masking has on children.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and NCDHHS StrongSchoolsNC Toolkit recommends masking in schools.