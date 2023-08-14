WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Parents of an infant who was out on the Yadkin River during a storm have been charged.

According to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office, they charged Harvey Wilkins and Meagan Walters with misdemeanor child abuse stemming from an incident in July.

On July 16, the sheriff’s office was called to Ronda for a missing person. Wilkins told them he wanted to report his wife and young child missing because they had been rafting on the Yadkin River and gotten separated due to a storm, and were separated the whole night.

The mother and child returned to the park while deputies investigated and were reunited with their family.

Just under a month later, on Aug. 11, Walters and Wilkins were charged with misdemeanor child abuse.