RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A welfare check led deputies to discover a dead child at a Seagrove home.

According to Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they were called about doing a welfare check at Needhams Trail in Seagrove. When they got to the scene, deputies found a five-year-old dead.

Criminal investigators responded to begin investigating the girl’s death and found evidence that led the sheriff’s office to arrest and charge the girl’s parents, Christina and Billy Myers.

They were taken into custody and charged with felony child abuse. They were both given a $250,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 336-318-6699.