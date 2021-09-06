Parents and students make dozens of signs showing support after Mount Tabor High School shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Students and faculty will return to Mt. Tabor High School on Tuesday for a full day of class, less than a week after a deadly shooting on campus.

“Everybody is still processing everything that happened and I think that’s why this is an important time for everybody to be together,” said Jackson Miller, a student at Mt. Tabor.

He and his Spartan classmates are sticking together.

“They’re sad, they’re fearful, they just have such a mix of emotions they’re trying to sort through,” said Rachel Hoeing, a parent.

Five days after 15-year-old William Miller Jr. was shot inside the school, the students are showing strength.

Dozens of parents and kids spent Monday morning in the parking lot and in the hallways of the high school making posters and signs.

The signs read “TABOR CITY,” “THANK YOU FACULTY AND STAFF,” and “YOU ARE LOVED” outside the building.

The group also taped gold and blue hearts to the lockers lining the hallways.

“It’s definitely hard for some, school is supposed to be a place that’s safe and for learning, but that was broken, but I think we’ll get back to it,” said Eliott Trinh, a student.

The Class of 2022 created their own moment, painting the rock outside blue and gold, and putting their handprints on it along with the message “SPARTAN STRONG.”

“This is something that never should happen, hardly does, and hopefully will never happen again and I want people to know, it’s not because of who we are as a school,” Trinh said.

The Spartan spirit and Mount Tabor community are pulling together to show strength.

“This is such a great community, like it brings me to tears just to think about it, these parents, school-wide, parents, teachers, kids, they just love each other so much,” Hoeing said. “I just think it’s wonderful to see in the midst of tragedy people can find good.”

Students are also looking forward to seeing some of their teachers and thanking them for keeping them calm and safe when everything happened.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office will have additional support deputies stationed on campus to make sure students and staff members feel safe.