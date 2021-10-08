Parents agree with school officials on adding clear bookbags for students in Forsyth County

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Parents say extra security is overdue on school campuses in Forsyth County.

Due to the recent uptick in weapons found across school campuses in Forsyth County, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools officials held a safety and security meeting.

The meeting was to propose a plan to keep students and staff safe inside the schools.

Latoya Ferguson’s son goes to Carter High School in Winston-Salem, and she agrees with officials when it comes to protecting students.

“It’s beyond ourselves, even though some may look at it as an invasion of privacy, we need to be cautious of all the students, not just our students, just because we feel like our child won’t do something that doesn’t mean the next child won’t,” Ferguson said.

The proposed program suggests but is not limited to adding clear bookbags for students, extra school resource officers on campuses across the district, and providing schools with gang intervention groups.

“We should be more in tune with our children, I’m all for checking backpacks, I have a child in high school, middle school, and elementary school, and I check their backpack pretty regularly,” Ferguson said.

Parents also add schools across the district should add metal detectors at the front entrance doors.

WSFCS officials said the plan is just a proposal for now.

If the district moves past the planning stages, Mount Tabor High School will be the pilot school to test out the program.