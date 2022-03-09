Pain at the pump? Cash App giving away $50 in gas money to 500 followers

(WGHP) — As gas prices continue to skyrocket, people across the Piedmont Triad are feeling pain at the pump.

Gas prices passed $4 a gallon this week and are continuing to rise.

On Wednesday, Cash App announced on Twitter they’re giving $50 to 500 followers.

“We’re giving away $50 to 500 of our followers to help at the pump. RT with your $cashtag for a chance to win,” the tweet reads.

Entrants must be at least 13 years old and if a minor, have consent from his or her parent or legal guardian to enter, according to Cash App.

No purchase is necessary to enter or win a prize, and buying something will not increase your chances of winning.

Entries can only be made through Twitter.

The sweepstakes ends at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.