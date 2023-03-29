FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Clemmons couple went into a state of panic when they saw a wild turkey flying toward their food truck and crashing into the windshield.

“We prepped our food and got ready to go to an event close to Elkin in Rhonda NC at a winery,” Dan Grayson said.

It started as a typical day for Grayson, the owner of Los Gordo’s Bistro Lobster Rolls and More Food.

He and his wife, who was in the passenger seat of the food truck, were traveling on Highway 421 in Forsyth County heading home from an event they catered near Elkin around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Before he knew it, something unusual happened. The turkey crashed into the left-hand side of his windshield.

“Glanced off the windshield, went into the side mirror support. The side mirror support then pivoted around the side…broke our side glass, and the glass just exploded on the inside. Both of us were kind of in shock. It was surreal, to say the least,” Grayson said.

The couple drove about a half mile to the nearest exit.

When they got out to inspect the damage, they saw the side mirror bent, their window shattered and glass covering the front seats and floor of the food truck.

Grayson called Highway Patrol troopers who responded.

“I don’t know where that turkey went. We were so shocked…we’re looking at each other. My arm was bleeding. It’s just superficial wounds, just some shards of glass so nothing major,” Grayson said.

Grayson showed FOX8 his right arm which healed for the most part.

He says he and his wife are lucky there were no major injuries.

“More nerves than anything,” he said.

He’s now in the process of getting his truck fixed. He was quoted around $4,000 in damages.

“Between the estimates two repair companies gave me, they say the turkey weighed between 20 to 25 pounds,” Grayson said. “Equal to possibly a concrete cylinder block.”

Looking back at the rare situation still has Grayson in shock.

“I never hit a turkey coming down the interstate. It’s kind of comical,” he said.

He wants his customers to know there won’t be any changes to the menu any time soon.

“Despite what people who know about this have said, we will not be adding turkey to our menu,” he said.

Troopers say they are not sure if the wild turkey survived.

A spokesperson told FOX8 in their 26 years in law enforcement, they never responded to a situation quite like this one. Meanwhile, Grayson hopes to have his food truck back in service by the middle of next week and not miss any events.