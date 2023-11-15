EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — The owner of an Eden bar was arrested after a fatal shooting last month, according to an Eden Police Department news release.

The EPD in a joint investigation with the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement arrested 49-year-old Tina Louise Lawson after a deadly shooting at the Rabbit Hole on Oct. 1.

The EPD charged Lawson with:

felony accessory to murder after the fact

felony aid and abet possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

misdemeanor possession of marijuana

She is in the Rockingham County Detention Center under no bond.

The NC ALE obtained additional warrants for:

felony maintaining a dwelling

four misdemeanor counts of knowingly allowing any of the following kinds of conduct to occur on his licensed premises: any violation of Chapter 18 violations, allowing any fighting or other disorderly conduct to occur on licensed premises, allowing controlled substance violations to occur on licensed premises, and failing to superintend licensed premises.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact Detective Sonya Crabtree or Lieutenant Andrew Kenyi at 336-623-9755 (24hr) and 336-623-9240 ext 3241 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone wishing to provide information and remain anonymous is asked to call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at (336) 349-9683