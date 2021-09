FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An overturned tractor-trailer is slowing down traffic in Forsyth County.

Crash on US 421 in Forsyth County (Courtesy of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office)

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about a traffic accident Thursday afternoon.

The photo shared shows a tractor-trailer on its side halfway across the highway on US 421 Northbound just past Williams Road in Lewisville.

No word on if anyone was injured or if other vehicles were involved.