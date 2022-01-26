Overturned cement truck closes part of eastbound I-40 near Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police assisted Highway Patrol after a cement truck overturned on I-40 Wednesday.
Officers responded to I-40 Eastbound between Oak Grove Church Road and High Point Road around 7:30 a.m. after a cement truck overturned and lost part of its load.
According to troopers, the cement truck apparently failed to reduce speed and hit a pickup truck. It spilled a substantial amount of its load onto the roadway, which NCDOT has to call a company to remove.
Winston-Salem Fire Department is also on the scene.
Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area while they clear the scene.
Troopers say no one was taken to the hospital as a result of this wreck. The lanes are expected to be closed for some time.