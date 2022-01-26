Overturned cement truck closes part of eastbound I-40 near Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police assisted Highway Patrol after a cement truck overturned on I-40 Wednesday.

Officers responded to I-40 Eastbound between Oak Grove Church Road and High Point Road around 7:30 a.m. after a cement truck overturned and lost part of its load.

According to troopers, the cement truck apparently failed to reduce speed and hit a pickup truck. It spilled a substantial amount of its load onto the roadway, which NCDOT has to call a company to remove.

Winston-Salem Fire Department is also on the scene.

Shared by Winston-Salem Fire Department

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area while they clear the scene.

Troopers say no one was taken to the hospital as a result of this wreck. The lanes are expected to be closed for some time.