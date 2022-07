RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — An overnight power outage left over 2,000 residents without power in Randleman early Saturday morning.

Mass reports of outages appear to have begun just after midnight at around 2:00 a.m.

Outage maps showed that over 2,000 residents were reported to be without power throughout most of the morning.

As of 10:00 a.m., outage maps are showing that most residents have had their power restored.