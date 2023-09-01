DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman faces multiple animal cruelty charges after 16 horses were “severely neglected” in Davidson County, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release.

In August, deputies with the DCSO began an animal cruelty investigation into Sun and Moon Ranch in the Tyro Community of Davidson County.

During the investigation, it was determined through observations, interviews and veterinary care records that 16 horses that Sun and Moon Ranch were in care, custody and control over were severely neglected and lacked appropriate nutrition.

On Friday, deputies arrested Shannan Hearne, owner and operator of Sun and Moon Ranch, with three counts of felony animal cruelty and thirteen counts of misdemeanor snimal vruelty.

Hearne was given a $50,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on Sept. 28.

Anyone with any further information related to this case is asked to contact Deputy C. Soles at the DCSO Animal Control Division at (336) 242-2105.