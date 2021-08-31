Over 65 animals rescued in Stokes County ahead of Ida flash flood watch

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national nonprofit animal protection organization, responded to a request from authorities in Stokes County to help rescue over 65 animals living in deplorable conditions, according to an ARC news release.

This rescue, dubbed Operation Dark Hollow, is ARC’s third rescue operation in nine days.

‘We take animal neglect very seriously in our community,” said Sheriff Joey Lemons. “And we’re very grateful to have a professional rescue organization support us in getting these animals the care they urgently need.”

Approximately 55 dogs, a horse and a donkey were running loose and tethered on chains throughout the rural property, about 40 minutes north of Winston-Salem, along with 9 ducks, who were kept in an outdoor dog kennel.

Additional animals inside the home will add to the total. Almost none of the outside animals were provided with any shelter and were exposed to extreme heat and weather.

All of the animals were malnourished and many of the dogs exhibited signs of severe matting, mange, fur loss, internal and external parasites and eye infections.

The rescue comes in advance of the flash flood watch issued for the region with widespread heavy rains and thunderstorms expected as the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida move over the region.

“Nothing on this property meets the needs of these animals,” said ARC Executive Director Tim Woodward. “Their body conditions are poor, and they’re suffering from painful matting, mange and other medical conditions consistent with long-term neglect. I’m relieved we were able to get these animals to safety before the heavy rains came.”

For more information about Animal Rescue Corps and to donate, visit www.animalrescuecorps.org.